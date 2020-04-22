Arizona Department of Public Safety crime lab analysts were unable to make any conclusions after analyzing the rape kits that were performed on a woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted twice while in police custody and later died after jumping out of a police vehicle.
According to a lab report obtained by the Eastern Arizona Courier through an Arizona open records request, the lab received a sex crime evidence kit performed on Jorden Simms and three swabs taken from her anus. The report indicates the amount of male DNA detected from the anal swabs "is unlikely to produce a usable (short tandem repeats) DNA profile." The report also states "inconclusive DNA results indicate that insufficient information exists to support any conclusion."
Simms, 28, was arrested by a Safford Police Department officer on an outstanding Yavapai County warrant on Dec. 21. Two days after being booked into the Graham County Jail, Simms claimed her arresting officer had sexually assaulted her, and DPS launched an investigation at the request of SPD.
On Dec. 24, Simms alleged a female detention officer sexually assaulted her upon her return from a Sierra Vista advocacy center where she’d undergone a rape examination. Simms underwent another rape exam Dec. 26, and while there, began to complain of abdominal pain. She’d also complained of pain while at the jail.
Simms was on her way to Mount Graham Regional Medical Center for a CT scan when she removed her handcuffs, belly chain and ankle restraints and jumped from a moving GCSO vehicle, officials have said. She was flown to a Tucson hospital and died from her injuries two days later.
According to reports released last month, a deputy reported noticing “the child lock was not engaged and down in the unlock position” following Simms' jump. Authorities have said GCSO staff loosened Simms’ ankle restraints after she complained they hurt. They also indicated a small tube of shower gel with an open cap that matched the type used at the Sierra Vista facility was found in the rear of the transport vehicle.
According to the GCSO reports, Simms said the female detention officer sodomized her with a “large round” object in the booking shower room. However, videos released last month by the sheriff's office appeared to cast doubt on her claim, showing they were not together long enough for the alleged assault to happen. Reports also indicate the nurse who examined Simms found no signs of injuries consistent with being sodomized.
DPS officials said Wednesday the investigation is ongoing. Interim Safford Police Chief Glen Orr said he could not comment further because it is ongoing, but indicated the accused officer remains on leave.
The corrections officer was reassigned following Simms' allegations; it's unclear if she remains with the GCSO.
Attorneys representing Simms’ family have served Graham County with a $5 million notice of claim regarding her death, said Undersheriff Jeff McCormies. The claim was forwarded to the county's representative for review, he said.