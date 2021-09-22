featured DPS working fatal crash on U.S. 191 Eastern Arizona Courier Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that took place on southbound U.S. 191 near the Cochise County line this evening.According to DPS, the crash, which took place at 5:15 p.m, involved three vehicles and the southbound lanes are blocked. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Dps Arizona Department Of Public Safety Highway Fatality Vehicle Lane Fatal Cochise County Load comments Most Popular Fatal accident at Morenci mine under investigation Man who impersonated an officer facing prison time Mixed up names lead to criminal damage citation City of Safford bringing on civil engineer as utilities director AG's office investigating possible fraud in Duncan Redistricting Commission releases first draft map Feds mandating Colorado River water cuts, Pinal County to suffer greatly UT San Antonio anthropologist to discuss Gila River Valley discoveries Hospitalized COVID-19 patient counts dropping Brent Lee Spencer Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit