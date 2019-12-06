SAFFORD — After nine two-hour workshops, and completing 13 hour-long online modules, 20 local residents are ready to either start their own business or take their existing business to another level.
On Wednesday, the DreamBuilder program, supported by the EAC Small Business Development Center, Freeport-McMoRan and the Thunderbird School of Global Management, graduated 19 women and one man during a ceremony at the Plank Restaurant.
It was the second program of graduates in Graham County and the fourth overall for the Graham-Greenlee region.
DreamBuilder was designed to guide women through the process of owning and operating their own businesses, although men are eligible to participate as well.
“We have a whole range of businesses here, such as Lauri McLain, who just held the grand opening of her new store, the Rustic Barn Bakery. Then we have Royce Hunt-Bell, who has an existing business (Roycycled Treasures) and is ready to take it to the next level. To Irene Schmoller, whose Cotton Clouds has been in business for 40 years and she took part because she said she still has more to learn,” said program director Charmaine Chidester, with the SBDC.
“Running a business, starting a business is scary,” Chidester continued, “but you’ve taken a good first step with DreamBuilder. Preparation not only increases your businesses’ chances of survival and success, but that you’ll also enjoy the process.”
The guest speaker was Angel Medina, global supply chain superintendent for Freeport-McMoRan. She spoke on Freeport’s Women’s Development Initiatives, including development grants for women in rural communities as well as bringing the DreamBuilder program to communities in Freeport operates, specifically targeting Native American female entrepreneurs.
DreamBuilder leads women step by step through the basics of business. In addition to the interactive courses, students are given access to helpful tools and templates they can use in their own ventures. An innovative Business Plan Generator guides the learner in the creation of a business plan throughout the program.
There have been more than 44,000 women enrolled in the DreamBuilder program through November 2019. Ninety-nine percent of female-owned businesses are small businesses, and employ 9.4 million people.
“Only 2 percent of businesses worth $1 million or more are owned by women, so there’s still work to be done,” Chidester said.
Editor’s note: David Bell is the husband of Royce Hunt-Bell