Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center will host its DreamBuilder program kick-off meeting on Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Room 111 at the EAC Academic Programs Building. The meeting will introduce the DreamBuilder program – funded by Freeport-McMoRan and created by the ASU Thunderbird School - that provides online business training to assist women in starting or growing their own business. The kick-off meeting is free to the public, and the program costs $50.
“The DreamBuilder program is like a university-level entrepreneurship course broken down into accessible, easy-to-digest segments with an element of fun,” said Sandra Robinson, EAC SBDC business analyst. “The kick-off meeting is designed to introduce the program and start those who are interested on the first few classes. While the program is designed for women, men are welcome to attend.”
The DreamBuilder program walks the user through the basics of starting a business while simultaneously building a business plan. The online courses are supplemented with weekly workshops held at EAC under the direction of Sandra Robinson. The workshops begin in February and end in April. Successful students will receive a certificate of completion during a graduation ceremony held in April.
Registration for the kick-off meeting is encouraged and can be completed by calling (928) 428- 8590 or by emailing sandra.robinson@eac.edu.