A former mobile home park in Thatcher is still on track to become a vibrant town hub. Red Lamp Plaza has five approved vendors for the seven-lot complex, but current responses toward building out are varied.
“We had one restaurant say they’re a little gun-shy right now,” Heath Brown, town manager of Thatcher, said Thursday. “The micro-brewery is very much on hold,” he added.
American Southwest Credit Union, which just signed on the lot at the corner of U.S. Highway 70 and North Third Avenue, reportedly is raring to go. An insurance office and one more restaurant round out the first group of accepted applicants. There were six applicants in all.
While Thatcher Town Council liked the design rendered by The Planning Center in 2020, when it came down to it, business owners who wanted to be in the planned community were not all keen on the central area. (See the old design at https://bit.ly/3yu6bnw). The restaurants wanted access for drive-through and take-away orders.
The current model, while still in process, shows a slightly different plan that still allows for an outdoor gathering space.
“We loved that central courtyard,” Brown said. Now, he said, “I think the town is going to design and build the infrastructure on the property.”
“We keep getting a lot of people just wanting to get one piece here or there,” he said, explaining the town doesn't want the 4.4 acre parcel that was rehabbed from decay and delinquency, “chopped up.”
“[It] was kind of a blight and a drug problem,” Brown said. “The town bought the land and then we are selling the lots." While he admits that the price of the seven lots will not recoup the money spent to acquire the single large parcel, the cost of the infrastructure will be divided among the seven future businesses.
“The idea is that these are sales-tax-producing [businesses],” he added.
“I’m an engineer,” Brown said, speaking of his profession before becoming town manager. While he and the current town engineer can figure out drain fields, “we’re not the best at making things looking nice and cutesy," he admitted.
Logan Simpson Design, a landscape architecture firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix, will take care of that part.
While the name of the project has evoked a “variety of opinions,” Brown, a self-described history buff, remains in favor of “Red Lamp” because of its long history with the place: the former mobile home park bore the name.
Ultimately, whatever the plaza is named, the space is part of a larger plan, what he referred to as the U.S. Highway 70 beautification project.
“A face-lift through town,” he said.