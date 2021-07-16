Safford might soon have a drive-through cafe thanks to Jenny Howard, co-owner of Ginaveve’s Marketplace and Thatcher town council member.
"I've got one already, but I just want to offer a drive-through option," Howard said about the new cafe, which will be called The Tiny Bean.
Howard wants The Tiny Bean to have the same coffee and tea drinks menu that is now currently featured at her Marketplace coffee shop, The Main Street Bean. Plus she'll add a collection of what she described as healthy bowl meals, like frozen acai bowls that will be made at the cafe.
"They're going to harmonize together," Howard said about The Tiny Bean's relationship to the larger cafe, The Main Street Bean. "It's just an extension to offer more than we already do."
For example, Howard wants The Tiny Bean to open earlier than The Main Street Bean does, like 3:30-4 a.m., she said, in order to accommodate and offer healthier breakfast food options to locals making the trip to the Morenci mine for work.
With a welcome sign already up promising "drive-thru espresso and more!" on Highway 70 in the empty lot between the Speedway and the Cheecharrone SK8 Shop, Howard is hoping to open by late August or early September. She's applied for a site plan, but she's not yet applied for a permit from the city for the cafe.
Howard said she is looking to hire four to six baristas for the new cafe.