Not wanting to expose their congregants to COVID-19, religious leaders are creating drive-through options to celebrate the Christmas season this year.
Pastor John Neal of Victory Fellowship Church in Safford said their annual event, which normally attracts 650 people, will be held Saturday.
“We’re going to have live animals out there and it’s kind of an area to drive through and it will be all lit up with different actors doing different things, carolers and Santa Claus will be there. All the kids will get a free toy and a stocking full of stuff,” Neal said.
The toys come courtesy of the church, Toys for Tots and the Community Empowerment Organization, he said.
There is no limit of people who can visit this event, however, children have to be in the car to receive gifts, Neal said.
The New Life City Church's Project Luke dinner will also be a drive-through event this year, said organizing pastor Phil Tutor.
“It’s just a new way to bless the community,” Tutor said.
Instead of inviting families to dinner at the Manor House in Safford, the Project Luke organizers have purchased meal gift cards for pre-selected needy families. They'll be handed out during a drive-thru event Friday.
Each year the community donates roughly $20,000 to $25,000 for the event, which has been held for 16 years, Tutor said.