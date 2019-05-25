SAFFORD — In a possible case of mistaken vehicle identity, a man who reportedly took — and crashed — a stranger’s car was arrested for driving under the influence and could face an auto theft charge.
Early Saturday morning, May 18, Graham County Sheriff’s deputies found Manuel Romero’s silver Dodge Avenger parked in front of the American Club bar. According to a Safford Police report, an intoxicated Romero had driven away in a woman’s silver Nissan Altima parked around the corner of 6th Avenue.
The woman, who had gone to Shane’s Place bar, ultimately reported her vehicle stolen. She reportedly told police she was afraid of losing the car’s fob in the bar, so she had left it in the Altima with the doors unlocked. She also said she searched for the vehicle with friends before calling police and that she did not know Romero.
In the meantime, Romero had crashed the Altima on Highway 70 at milepost 351. He allegedly told law enforcement he had wrecked his Dodge and was confused when he could not find his insurance and registration.
Romero, 38, was arrested for driving under the influence by a DPS trooper and booked into the Graham County Jail. No further information on the accident was immediately available. The police report was forwarded to the Graham County Attorney for review of an auto theft charge.