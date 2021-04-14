A Morenci man who killed himself and a Duncan woman after driving head-on into her vehicle on US 191 back in December had been driving recklessly prior to the crash and had drugs in his system.
According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety report, a witness reported he was driving south on the highway Dec. 15 when a Chevrolet HHR “flew” by him and he watched as the HHR passed multiple vehicles and kept going in and out of the southbound lanes. The witness said the driver of the HHR collided head-on with a Chevrolet Cruze while trying to pass a pickup truck. He said the HHR began to catch fire and he used multiple fire extinguishers to put it out.
A Clifton woman, who was traveling in the northbound lanes with her daughter, told troopers she saw the HHR coming at her, but was unable to get completely out of its way and the HHR “clipped” her driver’s side mirror. She and her daughter both heard a “loud boom” behind them.
According to the police report, the driver of the HHR was Britton Shuck, 28, of Morenci and the driver of the Cruze was Jaim’ee Rodriquez, 20.
Tests performed during Shuck’s autopsy revealed he had THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in his system along with methamphetamine and amphetamine, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Troopers found a cellphone in Shuck’s lap, a methamphetamine pipe in his jacket pocket and a broken methamphetamine pipe and small bag of marijuana in the vehicle.