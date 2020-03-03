BYLAS - A fatal two-vehicle collision took place on U.S. Highway 70 near Bylas on Monday, March 2.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at approximately 12:02 p.m. Monday, an eastbound Mazda sedan went left of center at milepost 295 for an unknown reason. The Mazda then collided with the left side of a westbound semi tractor trailer rig.
The Mazda driver, identified by DPS as Loren Dale Wright, 34, of Bylas, suffered fatal injuries in the accident. The semi driver was uninjured.
According to DPS, impairment on Wright’s part had not been ruled out as a factor. The crash remains under investigation.