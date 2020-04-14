Safford Police arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle after a high-speed chase down two Graham County highways Friday.
Safford officers patrolling U.S. Highway 191 checked a vehicle plate, found the vehicle was stolen from Apache Junction and tried to stop it. The ensuing chase down Highway 191 and State Route 266 ended in the Klondyke area when the driver, later identified as William Nicholson, 45, got a flat tire.
According to the Safford Police, Nicholson tried to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody. He was booked into the Graham County Jail on suspicion of theft, unlawful flight and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Graham County Sheriff's Office and Pima Police assisted in the pursuit.