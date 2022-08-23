Safford school bus

Since the law took effect in 2013, motorists ticketed for passing a school bus while its stop arm is extended face a $250 fine for the first offense. A second offense within three years results in a $750 fine and up to six months without a license.

Arizona motorists are risking the safety of children and a $250 fine around 13,000 times every school year.

State and local officials are reminding Arizonans to watch closely for school buses that are loading and unloading children now that school is back in session.

