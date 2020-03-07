GRAHAM COUNTY- Drowsy driving caused one vehicle to swerve into the opposing lane on Tuesday afternoon.
At roughly 3:00 pm on Tuesday a collision on Highway 191 occurred near the Roper Lake turnoff at milepost 118. According to the Department of Public Safety report, Kristopher Waylon Crum, 34, of Safford was driving a green 2004 Chevy Tahoe in the southbound lane of Highway 191. The report concluded that Crum apparently fell asleep, crossing into the northbound lane.
Joe Mike Ochoa, 33, of Safford, was driving a silver Nissan pickup in the northbound lane, and collided with Crum’s vehicle. Both cars came to rest on the northbound side of the roadway. Lifeline ambulance was called to the scene, but there were no injuries reported.