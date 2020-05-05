A Safford man who failed to show up to his trial on drug charges was sentenced to 14 years in prison last week.
Eric Lopez was arrested in March 2018 after Safford police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Last September, a Graham County Superior Court judge convicted Lopez in absentia of possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
When police tracked Lopez down in January, they found him with methamphetamine again.
According to a news release, Lopez was facing a prison sentence of 10.5 to 15.75 years in prison.
Judge Pro Tem Travis Ragland sentenced Lopez on April 28. Upon his release, Lopez will go on probation for the January case.
Graham County Chief Deputy Attorney L. Scott Bennett thanked the officers for tracking Lopez down so he could be sentenced.
"I really appreciate their hard work in finding him and bringing him to justice," he said in the news release.