Authorities say a man found by Safford police with six Fentanyl pills back in April was caught with more than 700 of the pills in May and is now facing multiple felony drug charges.
According to Safford Police reports, an officer investigating a shoplifting case April 5 contacted two suspects on Highway 70 near the Safford Inn. The officer found six Fentanyl pills in the possession of Edward Meno, 45.
According to the report, when the officer went to handcuff Meno he began running. Unsure if he was running toward a knife the officer had removed from his pocket earlier or toward the heavy traffic on Highway 70, the officer Tased him.
Meno was told the case was being sent to the county attorney's office to determine if he should be charged.
A month later, a DPS trooper and a Safford detective saw Meno riding a bike near U.S. 191 and East Main Street and realized he had a warrant out for his arrest in a vehicle theft case, according to a DPS report.
After arresting Meno following a brief struggle, the officers found 731 Fentanyl pills, two small bags of methamphetamine and $1,300 in cash in his possession, according to the report.
Meno is now facing multiple counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's also facing a resisting arrest charge.