SAFFORD - A woman who sold heroin to an undercover officer has been handed a 17-year prison term, along with five years of probation in a separate drug case.
The Graham County Attorney’s Office announced the 17-year sentence against Roxanne Escobedo, 53, in a Feb. 10 press release. Graham County Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Travis Ragland issued the sentence on Feb. 5, after Escobedo pled guilty to one count of selling a narcotic drug.
According to the press release, Escobedo sold the heroin to an undercover officer on July 31, 2019.
In a separate incident on Sept. 11, officers found approximately 54 grams of heroin hidden under Escobedo’s gas cap door after she was stopped for speeding. In that case, Escobedo was convicted of transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, a class 2 felony, and sentenced to the five-year probation term, which will begin after her release from the 17-year term. She was on probation at the time of both arrests.
“We wanted to send a strong message to the drug dealers in our community that these types of crimes are not welcome in Graham County,” said Graham County Deputy Attorney Garet Kartchner, who prosecuted the case. “This was an individual who was transporting large quantities of drugs while on probation. The officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety dedicated numerous hours in investigating these crimes and crafted an excellent case for our office to prosecute.”
Graham County Chief Deputy Attorney L. Scott Bennett said, “There are some people that we just have to make an example of. Ms. Escobedo had been given her chances, but chose to continue to peddle that poison in our community. We just are not going to stand for that.”
Escobedo will be remanded to the Arizona Department of Corrections to serve her sentence.