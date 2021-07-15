The last of three defendants arrested on multiple drug charges in February has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Randon Ray pleaded guilty to four counts of conspiracy to commit sales of narcotic drugs and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia July 12 in Graham County Superior Court, said Graham County Deputy Attorney Garet Kartchner. After serving his prison sentence, Ray will be placed on intensive probation and should his probation ever be revoked, he could face an additional 40 years in prison.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety records, an undercover officer purchased hundreds of fentanyl pills from Aaron Maddock, a Safford resident, on multiple days in February at a house in the 700 block of West 16th Street in Safford. The agency set up surveillance on Maddock and Ray, hoping to identify Maddock’s supplier. At the same time, the undercover officer continued his relationship with Maddock.
On Feb. 17, DPS officers pulled Maddock and Dylan Dewane Waters of Duncan over for a speeding violation as they were coming back from Phoenix on Highway 70. According to reports, they found 1,000 fentanyl pills and 50 grams of heroin in the engine compartment of the car Maddock was driving. On the same day, officers also arrested Ray on an outstanding warrant as he was walking on Central Avenue in Safford.
According to DPS reports, Ray told detectives he began dealing drugs in April 2020 after losing his job at the mine. He originally bought the drugs from a man in Tucson, but was later introduced to a “Mexican national” in Phoenix and he began buying two ounces of heroin and 700 fentanyl pills from him every three or four days.
Ray told detectives Maddock was originally one of his customers, but they ended up going into business together and Maddock began dealing for him, according to the report. He also said Maddock and Waters “had thrown in their share of money” to buy the drugs they were caught with on Feb. 17.
Waters admitted to going to Phoenix to pick up the drugs and to pitching in $300 for the purchase, according to the report. He said he wasn’t selling drugs for Ray, but said “he’d take the drugs out to the curb and give them to people.”
Waters pleaded guilty to transportation for the sale of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Maddock pleaded guilty to four counts of sale of narcotic drugs and was sentenced May 25 to 10 years in prison with a five-year probation sentence to follow.