It’s not your imagination. This monsoon season has been a dud and it’s part of a five-year trend.
What that means in the Gila Valley depends on how you make your living. While cattle ranchers are praying for rain now, the cotton farmers are holding out for winter precipitation.
Kenneth Drozd, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said both Graham and Greenlee counties have recorded below normal rainfall between January and July for the last five years.
“Graham and Greenlee counties are now classified as being in severe drought,” Drozd said.
Rain last November helped for awhile in the northern portion of both counties, but only for a short time, he said.
‘We are in worse shape drought-wise than we were at this time last year but not as bad as during the first half of 2018,” said Drozd.
What’s going to happen from September through November is anyone’s guess. The National Weather Service says there’s an equal chances of below, above or near normal rainfall.
The normal amount of rainfall for January through July in Safford 5.48 inches. This year, the area received 2.48 inches during the same time frame. In Duncan, the normal amount of rainfall for January through July is 5.65 inches. This year, the National Weather Service has recorded 4.06 inches.
Drought impacts Gila River and watershed
Randy Norton is the director for the Safford Agricultural Center and the Graham County director of the cooperative extension for the University of Arizona. Norton said the lack of substantial monsoon rains will effect the watershed, but not immediately.
“We don’t have any water, really, to speak of, coming down the river,” said Norton. “The cotton crop looks good, I’m optimistic about what it looks like. This whole scenario has less of an impact on the general population of the valley. But it does, in the long run, have an effect on the watershed and the water availability.”
A rainy August and September could replenish the water supply, he said.
“What we need to be aware of is if we have trends like this, and multiple trends like this over time. The less water we have flowing down the river, means less in our aquifer and less water available for the general public,” said Norton. “In my opinion it’s not something we need to be out ringing the alarm bells about saying we’re running out of water. But it’s something we all need to be aware of and it’s a good idea to do the best we can to conserve water.”
As of Wednesday, the water flow through the Gila River was 39 cubic feet per second, said Michael Crimmins,professor and extension specialist of climate science. This flow is the record low to date, Crimmins said. The previous low flow for August 12 was 41 cubic feet per second in 1951.
Those clear skies mean tough times for ranchers
A third-generation rancher, Nate Brawley, owns the 6,500 acre Tonque Ranch southeast of Safford. He also works as an assistant in extension animal production systems for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension.
He is somewhat discouraged to be facing two dry monsoon seasons back-to-back. Last year’s winter rains saved the range and kept his ranch from suffering too badly in the spring because the range regrew, he said.
“If we don’t get rain in late August we’re really going to be hurting in this area,” said Brawley. “It’s not abnormal to have dry monsoons like this, it’s just more painful.”
Dry monsoons means less plant growth on the range. Brawley said this lack of feed means the cattle will not be able to have calves and also endangers the range to overgrazing as well as the health of the herd.
To avoid damage to the range, ranchers may have to trim their herd numbers. He said he has already heard of other local ranchers saying they are waiting for rain, knowing that the size of their herd and the health of their herds will depend on if the monsoon rains arrival in late August.
Dry monsoons not an immediate threat to cottonWhile the cattle ranchers watch the skies and hope for rain, cotton farmers in the Graham County area know their crops can still survive a dry monsoon season because of well water availability.
Matt Herrington, president of the Graham County Farm Bureau, said they sometimes don’t appreciate the harsh rains of the monsoon season because they can damage the cotton.
“Every flower you see on a cotton plant becomes a cotton ball,” said Herrington. “The hot dry weather is good for the cotton crop.”
If the monsoon rains do not appear by the end of August, the cotton farmers may feel a slight pinch because they use the river water to irrigate their crops and they’ll have to switch to retrieving water from their wells.
“Winter rains usually help recharge the groundwater and there’s more water in the river in the spring when it’s time to plant,” he said. “This is not our first time, obviously. Drought is just a part of what we deal with. In agriculture we always try to be resilient, and it seems like we always find a way to make it through.”