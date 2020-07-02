Duncan will still be celebrating the Fourth of July on Saturday, but the decision to do so wasn't a unanimous one and it came after being discouraged by the Greenlee County Health Department.
Tuesday night the Duncan Town Council held an emergency meeting to consider whether to go ahead with Independence Day events after Gov. Doug Ducey called for a statewide prohibition on mass gatherings of 50 people or more through July 27 due to an upswing in COVID-19 cases. After listening to a safety plan drawn up by a private group organizing an event called the "Biggest Small Town 4th of July," the council narrowly approved that event as well as the town's parade and fireworks.
Mayor Anne Thurman and Councilwoman Jill Wearne voted to let the event proceed. Vice Mayor Valerie Smith voted against it and Councilwoman Deborah Mendelsohn abstained; Councilwoman Susan Rios was absent.
"I think this conversation needed to take place," said Thurman.
"Do I think the event needs to not happen?" Thurman said after admitting her concerns over COVID-19. "No, I think it should happen - but it should happen with wisdom, with every bit of knowledge we have about sanitation and how to keep ourselves well. I would think, and hope, people who decide to participate in Fourth of July events would use some common sense."
Smith mentioned the 1918 flu pandemic, when thousands got sick after going to a parade in Philadelphia. "I don't want to be that town that goes down in history as not listening to the science. If a month goes by and we have another spike, I don't want to have that on my conscience. To me, we're just inviting disaster," she said.
Although Mendelsohn abstained from voting, she said Wednesday she is opposed to having the events given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
"There's no acrimony here, but we do have a real difference," said Mendelsohn.
On Thursday, Mendelsohn said she abstained out of concern over negative reaction to a 'No' vote.
"I feared that people would react by being rebellious."
She said after listening to Greenlee County's epidemiologist Matt Bolinger, she couldn't vote yes, but believes a planned event is better for the town than a series of unplanned ones.
Greenlee County Manager Derek Rapier said Bolinger discouraged activities as "imprudent with conditions as they are," but he also gave the group assistance to make the event as safe as possible once the decision was made to move forward.
"We're all a little worried because this is unknown territory, but we're also excited to be able to celebrate our freedoms," said event organizer Brittani Wallace.
Parade spectators are being asked to watch from their vehicles, and the fireworks have been moved from the high school to the area of the old water tower. Some of the events, including the parade, will be streamed live on Facebook.
With masks now mandatory in Greenlee County public areas, event participants will be asked to wear a mask. Cloth and single-use masks will be given out at the event. Children younger than six and people with medical or mental health conditions won't be required to wear a mask.
Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner said a couple of deputies would be present, mainly for traffic duty. Sumner said they would not be enforcing the mask mandate. "We're not the mask police; we don't have the resources for that."
To comply with Governor Doug Ducey's executive order banning gatherings of over 50 people and to meet social distancing guidelines, the group will be expanding the event area. For example, a planned water balloon fight will now be in two locations instead of one.
There will also be hand washing and hand sanitizing stations throughout the event. Group members told the council the hand washing stations and outdoor restrooms would be sanitized every hour by assigned volunteers, and that the pancake breakfast and afternoon barbecue would be takeout only.
There will be no public seating; participants are asked to bring their own chairs. Anyone feeling sick is being asked not to attend, and event volunteers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Organizers also canceled an afternoon "cool down" period with indoor events in local churches, and a proposed kids' water slide was denied by the Greenlee County Health Department because it would require too much chlorination to keep it sanitized.
Saturday's activities will also include pie-eating and hot dog-eating contests, a car show and bike show, corn hole competitions for adults and children and an evening street dance on Main Street.
Asked by the Town Council how the dance could be held safely, organizers replied that the dances usually didn't draw large crowds and most who did participate were in family groups.
The event will also feature vendors, two face mask contests, bands playing in the park and a hamburger dinner.
Visitors can also stop in at Country Chic/Duncan Visitor Center, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary on the Fourth with prizes, gifts and popcorn. Founded July 4, 2010, Country Chic showcases the work of local artists and crafters as well as serving as the town visitor center; most of their original artists are still with them.