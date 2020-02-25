DUNCAN — Perhaps the most important item facing the Duncan Unified School District governing board at its regular monthly meeting was voting to accept a $131,000 grant from Freeport to build a new welding lab in the Ag Shop.
Superintendent Eldon Merrell, along with several board members expressed their appreciation for the grant, and especially for all of the time and effort that representatives from Freeport took to make sure the lab would meet all foreseeable needs. Thanks to that effort and input, the final grant ended up being much larger than the original request.
In old business, the senior class trip to California was approved, as was the eighth-grade trip to Odyssey Aquarium and Castles and Coasters. Because no members of the junior class were present to discuss their request to hold prom at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds, the board chose to table this issue and asked Merrell to invite the class to make the request at the March meeting.
In other business, Terrill Rowley was added to the approved substitute list and Mikenna Basteen was hired to be the new music aide.
The rest of the spring sports coaches were hired — Shiloh Patton will be assistant softball coach; Paysen Arballo and Gina Ramirez will be volunteer softball coaches at the high school; and Eric Bejarano will be the Junior High baseball coach, with Carlos Garcia assisting.
Although it is unknown at this time if school facilities will be needed for the Javelina Chase in late March, the board approved use of school facilities if needed.
The presented list of GIFT classes for 2020-21 was approved.
After some discussion, the board settled on March 30, at 6 p.m., to hold a budget work session for the next fiscal year.
In information only items, the board was presented with a preliminary certified rehire list and a tentative 2020-21 school calendar. Both items in finalized form will be on the agenda for action at the March meeting.