EAC alum shines in cyber security competition

Eastern Arizona College reported Friday that alumnus David Lee won first place in the defense category at the Western Regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition held in at Coastline Community College, in Fountain Valley, Calif.
The information technology major was on Arizona State University’s team that took third place overall, following Stanford University and the University of California, Irvine.
“David Lee was one of our finest cyber security students,” James McBride, business and information technology professor at EAC, said in a release. “It’s gratifying to see him compete and win against some of our nation’s finest schools. The training he received at EAC paid off.”
Lee found his love of cyber security in the ethical hacker course provided by Eastern Arizona College. He transferred to ASU and continues to pursue an education in cyber security.
“Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent, complex and targeted, costing organizations billions of dollars each year," McBride said. "Cyber security is one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S., and students who are interested in this field should enroll in EAC’s program.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, cyber security related jobs are the 10th-fastest growing occupation over the next decade, with a growth rate of 31 percent. The median pay for cyber security analysts in the U.S. in 2020 was $103,590.