In a virtual press conference Wednesday, Eastern Arizona College announced new course programs are on the way to campus and discussed some programs already being offered.
The college wanted to highlight how community colleges are working with their communities and business partners to train and retrain workers to help jumpstart the state’s economy during and after COVID-19.
Janice Lawhorn, EAC dean of curriculum and construction, said the college had been working on a commercial driver’s license program and an HVAC program for the last six months.
Lawhorn said preliminary paperwork to start the CDL program, which is being supported by III Counties Distributing of Safford, has been sent to the state Motor Vehicle Division. The college’s goal is to start the program in January. Starting in February, anyone wishing to earn a CDL license must go through a third-party credentialing site. Lawhorn said EAC would like to become such a site.
As for the HVAC program, it isn’t new — it’s now being taught at the Arizona State Corrections Facility — but the college is planning to move it to EAC’s campus.
Professor James McBride discussed the college’s Google IT support certificate program, which is now being offered. He said there are five areas in which students get a certificate; after earning them all, students receive an entry level Google IT support certification. “This is a tremendous opportunity,” said McBride. “It gives them an opportunity to learn what they need.”
EAC Small Business Development Center Counselor Charmaine Chidester talked about two ongoing programs, ReBuild and DreamBuilder. “Our small businesses need our assistance now more than ever, and we’ve launched two programs to address the need,” she said. Both programs are free.
“ReBuild brings Graham, Greenlee and Gila County business owners together and gives them curriculum and training on how to sustain and even build their business during this downturn,” Chidester said.
DreamBuilder, which switched to a virtual format this year, teaches women how to start and grow a business and is also free. It is supported by the Small Business Development Center, Freeport McMoRan and Thunderbird School of Global Management.
“Because of these programs we’re able to help somebody pivot in their career,” said Chidester.