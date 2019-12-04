THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College’s Children’s Theatre will be auditioning children ages 11-16 for the production of Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” on Dec. 9-10, from 4-5 p.m., in the Activities Center-Lee Little Theatre.
Everyone will need to be registered at www.eventmaster.eac.edu and all fees ($30 per student) must be paid before auditioning.
Students should come prepared to sing a song, read a script and take part in an improvisation session.
For more information about participating in an upcoming Children’s, Youth or Teen theatre performance, contact Penny Whetten, at 928-428-7922.