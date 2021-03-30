Sophomore Aliya Henry joined Eastern Arizona College’s tennis team two years ago when she started school at the college. Along with the normal stressors of school, athletics and life, Henry said that one of the biggest pains of being in college is not having regular access to both fish and chips and Carribean food.
Henry, who was born and raised in London, England, is one of nine international student athletes now attending Eastern Arizona College.
Henry said that what initially enticed her to come to EAC was the recommendation of a friend, in London, who had gone to EAC and played for the college’s tennis team as well. That, and the thought that “the world is bigger than just one area,” Henry said.
A similar relationship attracted Andre Alvarez, a freshman on the college’s golf team, to come to EAC from the state of Chihuahua in Mexico.
Alvarez attended Academia Juarez, a private high school in Colonia Juarez, Mexico, where he said that he knew at least 20 people that had attended EAC. Alvarez was able to get a scholarship to attend EAC; later he joined the golf team after being spotted playing on Mt. Graham Golf Club by the coach of the college’s team.
“Now I’m here, just having a little fun. Trying to get better,” Alvarez said.
Jim Bagnall, EAC’s athletics director, said that referrals from former international students, and sports scholarships, are often what attract international student athletes to EAC.
“If somebody comes out and has a good experience, they’re likely to attract their friends,” Bagnall said, “Our students are our best recruiters.”
For a lot of the international student athletes, coming to EAC can be like a stepping stone for them, and not just a stepping stone into the world of professional athletics, but a stepping stone into careers outside of the sports world. It's also a stepping stone into American higher education, and even a stepping stone into learning about American culture as well.
Freshman Catarina Ferreira said she came to EAC from her hometown of Sao Paulo, Brazil to not only play basketball for the school’s team in hopes of one day playing basketball professionally, but also for “opportunities, and to learn a new language.”
Ferreira said she came to EAC without being able to speak English, but with the help of her teammates and her classmates, her English language skills have greatly improved. The assistant coach for the women’s basketball team, who also happens to be from Brazil, was also a big help.
Kor Fornesa-Liu, who came to EAC’s women’s basketball team from Thailand via France and South Plains College in Levelland, Texas, said that although it can be difficult adjusting to American culture, and the pace of life in a small town like Thatcher, she’s getting use to some things, especially American food.
“I gained a lot of weight here,” Fornesa-Liu said, adding the food in the U.S. is both cheap and good.
She’d like to continue on with her education at a four year university, and continue pursuing her goal of becoming a professional basketball player, Fornesa-Liu said.
Henry said that she also wants to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional tennis player at a four-year university. As she’s looks towards transferring, she said she has enjoyed her time at EAC.
“I like it here. I like all my classes. It’s a bit quiet sometimes. It’s a bit of a culture shock coming from a city. You kind of have to be okay being your own company here. But I like it. People are pretty helpful. They care about you here.”