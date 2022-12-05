EAC Band to perform at Pearl Harbor Day event

Eastern Arizona College's marching band will be in Hawaii Wednesday to help commemorate Pearl Harbor Day.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Eastern Arizona College Marching Band will be representing the state of Arizona in Oaha, Hawaii, on Wednesday at a parade commemorating the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

EAC said in a release the band was selected to appear at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade by the Pearl Harbor Memorial Committee, a partnership that includes the National Park Service and the History Channel. During their visit, the band will also give a tribute performance on the deck of the USS Missouri and at the Polynesian Cultural Center.

Tags

Load comments