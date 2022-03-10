The Eastern Arizona College women’s basketball team is getting a lot of attention, but not for what they’re doing on the court.
Some team members were photographed sitting during the national anthem at a game in Yuma on March 4. A Facebook post a day later by the college addressing the situation led to more than 500 comments, many focusing on the reason for the protest — social injustice and inequality, according to players — while others questioned the method.
College administrators addressed the situation in a post March 5 that said the team’s decision to sit “does not reflect EAC’s feelings or values, and the honor we give to the truly brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”
The post said the college encourages “all EAC student athletes to stand for the national anthem, but also recognize their First Amendment right of free expression.”
The post unleashed a torrent of criticism directed at EAC and the team, more than half of whom are African-American. Many others supported the team’s action while others wanted to know more about what led to it.
That question was answered by team member Sydney Wright, who posted that she was “speaking as a member and on behalf of the EAC women’s basketball team.”
In two posts, Wright said, “As young, minority, American women, we value our First Amendment Right for the freedom of speech. We demonstrate this right, through peaceful protest by choosing not to stand during the national anthem. We are not anti-military or anti-vet. We have the utmost respect for those who have fought and died for our freedoms.”
She said the team’s views are “independent of our coaching staff.”
Wright wrote, “We are more than just athletes and have the right to have our voices heard. ‘Freedom, liberty, justice for all,’ who is all? While injustice within the legal system continues, that ‘all’ does not include the majority of our team. We respect everyone’s decision to stand or not stand for the national anthem, please do not disrespect us for ours.”
In another post, Wright said the decision to sit during the anthem “is less about the military and those who have served for our country, and more about a nation that has failed to protect, lift, and support ALL races and ethnicities.”
Wright wrote that “not everyone would understand” what she and her teammates have experienced “in our short years.”
“I’m not sure how long I’ll be a hooper,” she wrote, “but I’ll be a black woman til the day I die.”
Wright said via a Facebook message she was willing to speak to a reporter but had not been cleared by the school. Head Coach Cameron Turner did not respond to an emailed request for an interview, though the school did.
The protest is among dozens across the nation by college and professional sports teams for the past several years.
Questions answered
Eastern Arizona College administrators answered questions for the Courier via email. Here are the responses, unedited and in their entirety.
Q: Who wrote the college’s statement on Facebook and is this the first time EAC has spoken out on this?
A: While this is the first time EAC has issued a statement on this matter, the official statement is consistent with the College’s mission, purposes, and values, which were created by students, faculty, staff, and the community. EAC honors the symbols of the United States of America, including the national anthem which reminds us of the ideals that our country was founded upon: that all are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. EAC honors the flag and what it protects.
While we encourage our students to stand for the national anthem, we respect their right of free expression and will be purposeful in our pursuit to be welcoming, fair, and respectful to everyone.
Q: When did EAC first become aware that students were not standing for the national anthem? Has it been addressed in the past? If not, why now?
A: Various members of EAC’s Women’s Basketball Team have chosen to stand or not stand for quite some time. There was never a reason to address this in the past because they had not violated any rules and we had not been asked to do so.
EAC’s Athletic Department has always encouraged student athletes to stand for the national anthem. However, to be clear, EAC cannot force anyone to stand. As far back as 1943, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that requiring students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance was a violation of their First Amendment rights.
Q: Have you spoken to the coaches and what has their response been?
A: The students on the team received hateful comments and threats of violence and retaliation during the game in Yuma and afterwards. Consequently, the coaches’ primary concern is the safety of their team.
Q: How many women are on the team, how many are on part or full scholarship, and please break that down for us. How many paid and volunteer coaches are there?
A: There are 15 student athletes on EAC’s Women’s Basketball Team. Only four have full scholarships and the others receive some assistance. One student athlete on the team is self-funded.
The students receive institutional athletic scholarships. The funds from these scholarships come back to the College because they are used to pay for tuition, meals, and housing. In addition, EAC receives a portion of the student athletes’ federal Pell Grant to balance costs.
Q: The school’s social media post indicates that there will be a future discussion. What did that mean, is there anything planned, and how will this play out. Will there be private meetings with the team?
A: As an institution of higher learning, EAC respects and appreciates the differences that occur in our community and has a responsibility to understand varying perspectives. It is important to remember that these are young students who now live in a community that is very different from their own. Our administration immediately met with the team and ensured them that EAC is a safe place for dialogue.
We understand that their message to promote social justice and equality was overshadowed because many saw their act of sitting during the national anthem as disrespectful to our flag, our country, and our veterans. We are working with them to provide constructive ways to express their beliefs.
Q: Other than social media, how has the college been contacted by the public and how big is that response? Have you been receiving emails, letters, phone calls, etc.
A: We’ve received less than a dozen phone calls. Most of the calls have been from concerned citizens who wish members on the team would stand but realize they have First Amendment rights.
Q: Have you been approached by any donors who may have pulled funding or increased it as a result of this?
A: We have not been approached by donors wishing to pull or increase funds as a result of this.
Q: Will any of the team or coaches be punished or will any other action be taken as a result of this. Will they simply be asked to remain in the locker room.
A: The coaches and team will not be punished because no rules were violated. The season is over, and we will look at practices and procedures for the next season.
Q: Is there any indication why the team would remain in the locker room in Thatcher but would openly sit down when playing away games? Was this direction from the coaching staff or their own decision?
A: The coaches did not tell them either way. It was the individual player’s decision.
It is important to remember that the entire team did not decide to sit during the national anthem. The number of players who decided to sit varied throughout the season.