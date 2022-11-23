Eastern Arizona College officially unveiled its 40th healthcare specialty on Nov. 18.
EAC President Todd Haynie cut the ribbon for the college’s new radiologic technology lab. He was joined by faculty and staff and 10 of the 11 students who make up the inaugural radiologic technology class.
The five-semester program aims to a fill a significant gap in a healthcare specialty characterized limited supply and high demand.
“Healthcare has been the second largest industry sector hit by the ‘Great Resignation,’ with tens of thousands of workers abandoning their posts or the field altogether,” according to a July 14 article in the journal Applied Radiology. “Radiology, experiencing shortages across various positions and modalities, is struggling to both maintain staffing levels and bring in new talent.”
In his remarks at the ribbon cutting, EAC’s Haynie cited a recent AMN Healthcare survey that revealed 85 percent of healthcare facilities nationwide are facing shortages of allied healthcare professionals.
“According to the facilities in this survey, the allied professionals that are in the highest demand are newly graduated radiologic technologists,” he said.
Radiologic technologists, more commonly known as X-ray techs, are the specialists who fulfill doctors’ orders for diagnostic images of skeletal anatomy, internal organs and the vascular system.
Haynie said recent U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates place the median annual wage for radiologic technologists at $62,980. He said the number of new openings is projected to be 16,600 every year.
The problem is that, despite all the opportunity, there are limited resources available for receiving the training necessary to take those jobs.
EAC student Oliver Nicholas said he was on waiting lists at two schools for programs in both radiologic tech and nuclear medicine. He said he was facing up to a five-year wait for either program option, and he was going to pursue whichever one opened up first.
The Thatcher native jumped at the chance when EAC began offering an X-ray tech program of its own. Not only is it allowing him to advance his education more quickly, but he gets to stick close to home and serve his own community.
“I’d love to end up in the Gila Valley eventually,” Nicholas said of his career plans.
He said he’s particularly interested in continuing to work in rural communities.
“Rural communities as a whole tend to get forgotten about,” he added.
EAC’s radiologic lab currently consists of a standard X-ray machine. The equipment was acquired with the help of Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, which donated an older machine to the college. EAC, in turn, traded the donated machine in toward the purchase of a more current model and paid the difference in cash, according to Aaron Burk, EAC dean of academic, STEM and allied health. He estimated the machine’s value at $80,000.
Burk said the college is currently pursuing acquisition of three other pieces of equipment for the lab: a C-arm X-ray machine, which is a device used frequently in emergency medicine to check for broken arms and such; a mobile X-ray cart, and a mammography machine. Burk said the additional equipment should be in place before the first cohort graduates so that they can receive training on it.
Adam Bingham, director of radiographic tech program, said students must complete at least 1,800 hours of training in a clinical setting in order to complete their degree and be licensed. That works out to be 30 to 40 hours a week, plus classwork, once their second semester begins.
The reason the size of the cohorts is limited to 12 per year is due to the availability of clinical partners who can provide that real-world experience. While many hospitals and clinics have multiple training spots available for student nurses, few have more than on open slot for an X-ray tech trainee.