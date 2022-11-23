DSC_0305.JPG

EAC President Todd Haynie, center, prepares to shear a purple ribbon on Nov. 18 to commemorate the opening the college's new radiologic technology lab.

Eastern Arizona College officially unveiled its 40th healthcare specialty on Nov. 18.

EAC President Todd Haynie cut the ribbon for the college’s new radiologic technology lab. He was joined by faculty and staff and 10 of the 11 students who make up the inaugural radiologic technology class.

DSC_0311 (2).JPG

Ten of the 11 students who make up the first cohort of EAC's new radiologic technology program. 

