THATCHER—A double cast of Eastern Arizona College’s Children’s Theatre members presents the Disney KIDS version of “Cinderella” in the EAC Activities Center – Lee Little Theater from Oct. 28 through Nov. 2.
Cast One will perform Oct. 28 and 30, at 6:30 p.m., and Nov. 1, at 1 p.m. Cast Two will perform Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m., and Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. General admission is $3.
The timeless story of Cinderella has been a favorite for generations, and Disney Cinderella KIDS gives children the opportunity to participate in the beloved classic. “We are so proud of these kids and the hard work they put in,” said Penny Whetten, director of the production. “We are excited for them to be able to share their talents and enthusiasm with the community.”
For more details about this fun, family-friendly event, contact the EAC Ticket Office at (928) 428-8228.