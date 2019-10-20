THATCHER—Eastern Arizona College announces its annual Fall Sing concert featuring choir groups EACOMPANY, GuyZ, Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Fourté, Men’s Chorus, Women’s Chorale and A Cappella. The concert will be held Oct. 24-26, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Theater. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Tickets are now available for purchase and will also be on sale at the door.
For more information about this family-friendly concert contact Gideon Burrows at (928) 428-8464 or gideon.burrows@eac.edu.