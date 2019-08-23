THATCHER — In light of an earlier decision to co-locate its business and computer programs, the Eastern Arizona College Governing Board voted at its meeting Aug. 21 to change the Wayne M. McGrath High Technology Center to the Wayne M. McGrath Center for Business and Information Technology.
This decision was made to reflect the building’s purpose and further enhance student success.
“This building is located near the hub of our academic programs and has been the home of our courses in computer technology,” said Todd Haynie, president of Eastern Arizona College. “Our business classrooms, however, were located south of this area. It made sense to bring these programs together and provide students easier access to technologies that will make them university transfer- and career-ready more quickly.”
The Wayne M. McGrath Center for Business and Information Technology opened to students and faculty at the beginning of the Fall 2005 semester. It houses the Edward S. Hunter Computer Commons that was dedicated last November. The commons area provides computer and tutoring services for students.
The building also includes five other labs that contain 24 computer stations each with flat panel displays. Each lab includes a teaching station that gives instructors the ability to access the latest teaching technologies.
“EAC’s business and computer programs prepare students for the most in-demand careers using state-of-the-art technologies to develop skills that companies need,” said Janice Lawhorn, EAC dean of instruction. “The programs offer certificates and degrees that move students directly into high-demand jobs or transfer into the university system.”
To learn more about EAC’s business and/or computer programs, contact Mike Fox, EAC business professor and division chair of business and computers, at Michael.fox@eac.edu or 928-428-8421.