THATCHER— Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus [EACDPC] helped three Gila Valley Boy Scouts complete Eagle Scout projects. Andrew Kunz, of Troop 5120; Adam Donaldson, of Troop 5901; and Alec Judd, of Troop 5129, each completed projects that benefited EACDPC.
Andrew Kunz organized and led a group of several volunteers to cut and stack power poles donated by the Graham County Electric Co-op to build rustic entrance fences. Adam Donaldson created six wooden-backed benches for use throughout the campus. The wooden benches were treated to be weatherproof — allowing three of the benches to be placed under the three shade structures along the “Nature’s Hideaway.” Alec Judd designed and installed a 20-foot sidewalk leading to the Adult Education Building from the new lighted parking area, replacing the original dirt pathway. This sidewalk will be well used, as it guides visitors along the walkways to the Gov Aker Observatory, where the campus’ administrative offices, educational galleries, 20-inch Tinsley telescope and the Polaris shuttle simulator are located.
Each of the Eagle Scout projects will include a metal plaque and photograph of the Scout, along with information about his project. Special thanks go to the volunteers and their families and friends for helping with the projects.
The EAC Discovery Park Campus offers a wide variety of opportunities to complete both service projects and Eagle Scout projects.
For more information and access to a list of available service and Eagle Scout projects at the EAC Discovery Park Campus contact Paul Anger at: (928) 428-6260 or paul.anger@eac.edu.