THATCHER¬— Eastern Arizona College’s Discovery Park Campus [EACDPC] recently received 12 juvenile barn owls and five nesting boxes through a partnership project with Freeport McMoRan and Wild at Heart, an Arizona-based raptor rescue organization. The project plan is to provide a replacement native habitat for owls that are displaced through housing development or rescued from natural disaster areas.
“The EAC Discovery Park Campus is a perfect host site, offering a viable food supply, lush vegetation and large cottonwood trees to live and hunt from,” said EACDPC Director Paul Anger.
The beautiful but elusive raptors are one of the most widely distributed species of owl. Although they are nocturnal and most active during the night, they are commonly seen resting during the day. They are easily identified, with a white heart-shaped face and chest, and brown and white-spotted backs and wings. They have large eyes to help see at night, a hooked upper beak and strong grasping talons to hold and kill prey.
As year-round residents of southern Arizona, they eat small mammals like rats, mice and rabbits. They also occasionally feed on smaller birds and snakes. Although only reaching about 1.5 pounds, they have a large wingspan of over 3.5 feet with ruffled edges that allow them to fly silently through the air, helping them to stealthily hunt and feed on three to four large mice each day.
The juvenile barn owls were relocated in the mature cottonwood trees along the northern trails on the campus. Visitors using the Nature’s Hideaway walking/running/biking trails may catch a glimpse of these new residents. They are no hazard to people or average-sized pets. Although mythological “harbingers of doom,” they are a very welcome and interesting addition to the native wildlife that can be seen at EACDPC.
Special thanks to Freeport McMoRan for its community outreach projects to protect and improve our local native habitats and wildlife, and to Wild at Heart for their help in installing and relocating these beautiful raptors. The EAC Discovery Park Campus’ Nature’s Hideaway trails are open from dawn to dusk.
For more information on the barn owls at the EAC Discovery Park Campus call (928) 428-6260.