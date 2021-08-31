Eastern Arizona College seems to be bucking a statewide trend of lower enrollment figures.
On Aug. 19, the Arizona Capitol Times hosted a Zoom discussion between the Arizona State Board of Regents’ executive director, community college presidents and other higher education officials. Paul J. Luna, the president and CEO of Helios Education Foundation, said there’s been a 16% decrease in enrollment at community colleges.
Shannon Seballos, EAC’s Director of Accreditation and Effectiveness said that not only are they not seeing a decrease of enrollment at the Thatcher campus, they’ve actually increased their enrollment by 6 percent when compared to the fall of 2019. Seballos said the college’s Thatcher campus saw a 19% increase in enrollment this year when compared to last year. Between the college’s three campuses, Seballos said the college has seen a 25% increase.
John Arnold, the executive director of the state’s board of regents, said the state has seen a 22% increase in online-only higher education courses. Arnold went on to say that for the past five years, enrollment in higher education institutions in Arizona has stayed flat, while enrollment in online-only higher education has increased dramatically in the same time frame.
But Kris McBride, the college’s spokesperson, thinks the college owes its enrollment success to the offering of in-person classes last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when other colleges only offered online classes. McBride also credits the college certificate programs and the college’s per unit tuition reduction for high school students as other contributing factors to the college’s enrollment success. He specifically mentioned EAC’s information technology and HVAC-R programs.
EAC’s numbers haven’t increased everywhere, however. Enrollment is down on their Payson and Globe campuses; Seballos attributes that enrollment decrease to those campuses being mostly attended by older and middle-aged students who might be more reluctant to come back to in-person classes because of the ongoing pandemic. McBride said EAC is working with high schools in and around Payson to try to recruit students to take dual enrollment classes at the Payson campus to make up for their decreased enrollment.
But college-wide, Seballos said enrollment by 18-24 year-olds has risen by 5 percent since this year when compared to the fall of 2019 enrollment numbers.
Arnold also said non-resident enrollment in higher education institutions across the state jumped up 18% this year. In a few years, non-resident students will make up a majority of higher education students in the state, while only 18% of students in Arizona will graduate with a four-year degree, he said. The national average is 33%.
“That’s a long term disaster for this state,” Arnold said.
Seballos said 8% of the college’s students are out-of-state non-resident students.
“I wouldn’t say that it’s low,” Seballos said about EAC’s non-resident student population, “it’s in the higher range, but most of our students are in-state students.”
Another topic of discussion during the Zoom meeting was the growth of the female student population and the decrease of male students attending higher educational institutions in the state.
Arnold said 60% of higher ed students in the state are women, while only 14% of males who go to primary and secondary schools in Arizona will ever get a four-year college degree.
Daniel Corr, the president of Arizona Western College, said over two-thirds of the degrees that AWC gives out every year are given to women.
“We are seeing a small uptick in males,” Seballos said, “But still, the vast majority (of students) are females.”
Seballos said 63% of EAC’s students are women this year. Last year, 68% of the college’s student population were women. Last year, 32% of the college’s student population were men. This year, 37% of the student population are men.
When asked why those enrollment numbers are the way they are, McBride said it’s too early to tell why.