Arizona’s community colleges may have the best chance ever of finally being able to offer four-year degrees to their students.
With only three dissenting votes, the state House voted Monday to permit community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees to students. The measure now goes to the Senate.
If ultimately successful, the move would cap years of efforts by advocates to find alternatives to what some consider to be both expensive and inconvenient programs for residents to get four-year degrees at one of the state’s three universities. Similar measures have faltered for at least the last quarter century amid stiff opposition from members of the Arizona Board of Regents who have argued there is no need.
This year, possibly recognizing the increased sentiment of lawmakers for a more affordable alternative, the university system agreed not to oppose HB 2523. But they did demand — and the colleges agreed — to some concessions.
The colleges can’t just get into the business. Instead, it requires studies to determine if the colleges, supported largely with local tax dollars, can hire the necessary faculty and sustain the programs.
There also has to be a determination that the degrees offered will meet needed fields and whether they would “unnecessarily duplicate’’ programs already offered elsewhere.
And there’s no authority for new property taxes.
State Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Clifton, has been pushing for the passage of the bill for years on behalf of Eastern Arizona College.
Late last week Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith said he had liked the bills chances better this year because it was receiving stronger support from the other community college districts and Democrats, Smith said.
“They’re on board with this, and their representatives are advocating for it also,” Smith said of the other college districts, particularly Maricopa and Yavapai.
In addition, Greenlee County, which had reservations about the bill last year, is remaining neutral this year, Smith said.
Derek Rapier, Greenlee County administrator, said the If EAC does become a four-year college, the county’s one potential issue is the out-of-county tuition, which Greenlee County would typically have to pay whenever a resident student graduates with a degree.
“Because Greenlee County doesn’t have a community college district, when students attend community college in another county, Greenlee County, pays a fee,” Rapier said.
This year, he has discussed the out-of-county funding issue with EAC, Rapier said.
“ Eastern has agreed to work with us on helping address the cost Greenlee County pays,” he said.
Personally, Rapier said he was in favor of EAC producing baccalaureate graduates. He likes the idea of tuition money staying in the nearby local communities.
Kris McBride, director of marketing and public relations for Eastern Arizona College, said that if the bill is passed, the Graham County Community College Board will then have to decide if they want to create a bachelor’s degree program.
“It will be up to the board,” McBride said. “If it is agreed on, the programs will have to be accredited. So this bill is really allowing the process to begin.”
Currently EAC students can obtain a four-year degree at Eastern Arizona College through agreements with the state’s three universities. The students can complete the first two years of study at EAC and then transfer to the university of their choice. Instead of having to move away from Graham and Greenlee Counties, university classes are taught on the EAC campus.
“This will not end our existing partnership with NAU, ASU and the Uof A,” McBride said. “We will also continue to offer two-year degrees as we take a look at different four-year programs. All this bill does is remove prohibition to offer four-year degrees.”
Although McBride didn’t know what type of programming the potential EAC baccalaureate degrees would offer, he said they will be centered on the community’s needs.
Last year, Eastern Arizona College’s Keith Alexander said allowing EAC to offer bachelor’s degree would fill a huge need.
“A couple of days ago we looked at the Freeport McMoran job site and there were 189 jobs that were available, but unfilled in Greenlee and Graham County,” Alexander said. “The majority of those requiring bachelor’s degrees and there aren’t people there to fill them.”
Similar bills already existed in 25 other states, he said at the time.
“We used to consider ourselves the cutting edge community college in Arizona, and now on some of these newer innovations we’re not doing them as rapidly as other people. They’re educating their students and keeping them local, and we’re sending them, in a lot of cases, out of state,” he said.
While many graduates of state universities do tend to stay within Arizona, data provided by the Arizona Board of Regents found that since the recession fewer high school graduates are going on to higher education. In addition to that, the state’s attainment rate for four year degrees is half of the national rate.
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this story.