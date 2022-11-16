Chiropractor and author Kaleb Valdez recently visited the Gila Valley to celebrate the Nov. 2 launch of his first book, "Starving Babies."

"The book has been writing itself in my head for the last four years in practice, and I desperately wanted to get 'upstream' of the stressed, colicky, disconnected babies I was seeing in practice," he said.

0-3.jpeg

Kaleb Valdez
0-2.jpeg

Kaleb Valdez, a chiropractic doctor, works on a pediatric patient. 
51POklLr92L.jpg

