Chiropractor and author Kaleb Valdez recently visited the Gila Valley to celebrate the Nov. 2 launch of his first book, "Starving Babies."
"The book has been writing itself in my head for the last four years in practice, and I desperately wanted to get 'upstream' of the stressed, colicky, disconnected babies I was seeing in practice," he said.
Valdez graduated from Eastern Arizona College and practiced as a doctor of chiropractic medicine in the Valley for two years before recently relocating his practice to Utah.
"It was a special experience to return to the Gila Valley and participate in a book launch party with some of the individuals who inspired its writing, and in the historic home where much of the original manuscript was written," he said. "Some dear friends, lactation consultants, nurses, doctors and other birth service providers attended and have supported this cause," he added.
Here some highlights from Valdez's responses to a series questions the Courier asked him about his book.
Q: "Starving Babies" is a book birthed from the pandemic. Why this story, and why now?
A: When the national formula shortage peaked this year, I knew I had to do something to enter a conversation that as a chiropractor (and a man) I admit I felt inadequate in addressing. I was passionate, and I realized that nine years of studying this had provided me with answers I realized many parents were needing.
So many parents are looking to government, to medicine, to formula companies and so forth to solve this dilemma. Very few feel empowered to look inward, to trust themselves. "Starving Babies" is an attempt to address these external odds and remind mothers of the power of birth, the miracle of breastfeeding.
Q:The benefits of breastfeeding over using formula have been touted for years. What is the mainstream conversation missing?
A: The World Health Organization recommends mothers who are unable to breastfeed first look to other sources of human breast milk, like wet nursing or milk donors before turning to formula.
But that is not the norm in American society today. The convenience of — and in previous times — availability of formula makes it so easy to load up a shopping cart and then a bottle. But what many are missing is that formula has nutrition and calories, but it’s missing the living, immunological and neurological benefits that breastfeeding alone affords. Babies aren’t starving for calories, they’re starving for connection.
Q:In a blog post on your website, starvingbabies.com, you wrote of worrying aloud to a friend whether you were “mansplaining breastfeeding.” Why do you feel it’s important for men to be part of the formula vs. breast milk debate?
A: His response — "If you don’t, then some other formula executive (probably a man), will be mansplaining formula feeding" — really impacted me and helped me feel like less of an imposter. I felt more like a fellow traveler, even though I’m not currently navigating fatherhood myself.
I’ve had fathers read "Starving Babies" and reach out in droves — they want to help. They just don’t know how. I’m one of a very few voices in this space blessed to speak this loudly, that is male. My business partner is adamant that I be the one to read my own words for the audiobook, because it’s time for male voices to join the army of moms in this cause.
Q:Where can locals find your book?
The book is available in eBook on Kindle and paperback through Amazon. Locally, it can be purchased at Nelson Chiropractic at 622 S. Central Ave., Safford. It can also be purchased at the Layton House in Central from Karen Fox. An Audible version of the book is underway.