THATCHER — The community is invited to attend Eastern Arizona College’s Constitution Day Commemoration at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in the College’s Activities Center-Lee Little Theater.
The free event, sponsored by the Associated Students of Eastern Arizona College, will feature Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.
“The presentation is intended to keep our students connected to the Constitution of the United States of America,” said Dr. Gary Sorensen, EAC’s dean of students and ASEAC adviser. “We feel it’s important to demonstrate to our students the importance of the Constitution. That’s why, each year at this time, we bring an expert in the study of the Constitution to share their passion for this blueprint of democracy.”
Bowers is a member of the Arizona House of Representatives, representing District 25. He served as a member of the Arizona Senate from 1997 to 2001 and, before that, was a member of the Arizona House of Representatives from 1993 until 1997.
Bowers has ties to EAC. His daughter, Hilaree Bowers Cardon, attended EAC and is a former ASEAC council secretary. Bowers is a classically trained artist, focusing on watercolor, oil painting and sculpting.
For more information about EAC’s Constitution Day celebration contact Sorensen at 928-428-8354.