High School Honor Music Festival

High School Honor Festival Guest Conductor Bill Meldrum directs band students in their Honor Festival Performance at EAC’s Fine Arts Auditorium.

 PHOTO DARREN NEFF/EASTERN ARIZONA COLLEGE

Eastern Arizona College’s music department hosted its 55th annual High School Honor Band, Honor Choir, and Honor Orchestra Festival on Jan. 25.

Participants included 349 students from 20 Arizona high schools, along with three special guest directors.

