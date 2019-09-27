THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College continued its annual tradition of honoring the United States’ guiding document last Tuesday, Sept. 24, with its Constitution Day commemoration.
Sponsored by the Associated Students of Eastern Arizona College, the free event in the Lee Little Theater featured Speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives Rusty Bowers. Attendees were also given a printed copy of the U.S. Constitution, which Bowers noted as “the oldest living government document of a free people on the planet.”
In his address to students, Bowers touched on his travels to Kazakhstan, a country emerging from the shadow of Soviet rule, and visits to isolated peoples in northern Mexico. “In other parts of the world, there are no protections like the Constitution,” he said. “What we enjoy here — our system of laws, privileges and recognition of rights — is from God; that’s my belief. It’s miraculous; that’s my belief.
“The changeable nature of the Constitution, by the process of orderly limits, has allowed a breadth and a strength of the rights of individuals and a recognition of the rights of groups.
“You have in your creation recognized rights to life, liberty, property and the pursuit of happiness. They are yours, and you must defend them. If you surrender them for security, you are most foolish.
“By choosing to unify as a culture, as a society, around principles that we see are uplifting and strengthening, our society maintains its strength. The glory of the Constitution and its associated rights is that the individual right is recognized and softens the uncontrolled democracy, the tyranny of the majority,” Bowers said.