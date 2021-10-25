Roughly a dozen schools from Arizona and New Mexico converged on Eastern Arizona College's John T. Mickelson Stadium Saturday for the 55th Annual Band Day.
Six judges scored each of the schools' marching bands on how well they played, their formations and how their music and marching came together and fit their theme, said Geoff DeSpain, who has been leading EAC’s jazz, symphonic and marching bands for the last 12 years.
The bands come away with superior, excellent or good ratings based on those scores, he said.
"We cater to the smaller school bands. They like to come because they feel they're on an equal playing field and it's a good positive experience," DeSpain said. "It's a great festival."
Thatcher High School played Eye of the Tiger, Crazy Train and Bohemian Rhapsody under the direction of instructor Nathan Hooper. They earned a "Good" rating and placed first in Festival Class 1A/2A out of five bands.
Pima High played the Superman and Batman themes and Themyscira while being led by drum major Garet Morris. They, too, earned a "Good" rating and came in second in Festival Class 1A/2A.
The Bulldogs of Safford played all three parts of The Nightmare before Christmas while being directed by Ayla Finch. They earned an "excellent" rating and came in second out of five bands in the Festival Class 3A/4A behind Holbrook.
Even the hosts played, albeit for fun and as a recruitment effort. The EAC marching band played music from Harry Potter, Shrek (Hallelujah), The Hobbit (Lonely Mountain) and How to Train Your Dragon.