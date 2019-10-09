THATCHER — Last Wednesday, Eastern Arizona College hosted a community discussion on raising the state’s levels of higher education. College faculty and students, educators, elected officials and business leaders from Graham, Greenlee and Gila counties turned out for the Achieve60AZ report convening, held in the Gherald L. Hoopes Jr. Activities Center.
Achieve60AZ is a statewide effort to raise postsecondary educational attainment — certificates, licenses or degrees — among working adults to 60 percent by the year 2030. Executive Director Rachel Yanof, who guided Wednesday’s discussion, said the current level is 45 to 47 percent “depending on what numbers we’re looking at.”
“This is an effort to raise awareness to what we’re trying to do across the state,” said EAC President Todd Haynie. “All the institutions of higher learning — the community colleges and universities — are working with our K-12 partners and industry leaders to get the word out. We’ve invited people from around the three-county area to be part of this conversation.”
Yanof said the jobs of the future would require more skilled learners. “Fifty years ago, a high school diploma was sufficient to provide a good income for the family, but that’s not going to be true moving forward. We want more people to have a postsecondary credential, license or degree in Arizona, so that we can remain competitive in the ever-evolving global economy.
“We’re using these meetings to launch local Achieve60AZ initiatives and see how local communities want to gather together to address what they see as their attainment opportunities.” Yanof added that other strategies are to think about adult learners and those not attaining high levels of postsecondary attainment.
“It will take a sustained effort by all institutions of higher learning,” Haynie said.
“This will only happen if we think strategically and collectively about the work to be done in the next 11 years, and when local communities see themselves in the work,” Yanof said. “We’re here to help local communities set their own local attainment goals. Hopefully this is the beginning of many more conversations.”
To learn more about Achieve60AZ, go to https://achieve60az.com/.