On Friday, Eastern Arizona College's Intertribal Club celebrated the installation of two-high visibility crosswalks on campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The installation of the new crosswalks, which include warning signage, enhanced striping and curb extensions, was proposed by the college's Intertribal Club. The club has been active at EAC since the early 1970's. The club's mission is to raise awareness of Indigenous cultures and strength community bonds so that students succeed in college. It's open to all students, not just Indigenous students.
The event was attended by EAC President, Todd Haynie, San Carlos Apache Tribal Councilman David Nozie and EAC graduate Mary Kim Titla, who is now the San Carlos Apache executive director of the United National Indian Tribal Youth.
"I am a proud Gila Monster," Titla said during the ceremony.
Back when Titla was a student at EAC in the late 1970's, she said the dropout rate for Native American students was high and they have not changed.
"But this is why clubs off of tribal lands are so important. They provide that support system, a sense of community. They provide a sense of belonging. When you have clubs like this where students can connect like family, that makes a huge difference in graduation rates."
Titla said her involvement with the Intertribal Club and the encouragement of her journalism professor at EAC, Paul Phelps, helped her succeed academically and in her career as a journalist, a congressional candidate and now an advocate for Native American youth.
"it might not be a big project, but to them it is a huge project. This is something they could tell their grandkids down the road about," Titla said about the current EAC students involved in the Intertribal Club. "So thank you to you, those students for being a part of this project because it does make a difference and you make a difference. So thank you for that."