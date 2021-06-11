As the country continues to reopen, so too has in-person instruction for Eastern Arizona College’s education programs at the Arizona State Prison in Safford and Globe and the Federal Correctional Institution in Safford.
“Most of what we teach in the prisons are hands-on,” said Chuck Petersen, the coordinator of prison educational programs for EAC.
Petersen’s staff of seven full-time instructors, most of whom only teach in the college’s prison education program, teach classes like heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, installation and maintenance, appliance repair education and construction technology education at the state prison. At the federal correctional institution, inmates can take classes in retail management, and by June 21, they’ll also be able to enroll in a pre-apprentice carpentry program.
These programs are pathways, Petersen said, that can lead people to decent jobs after they’re released from prison.
In-person teaching was stopped in both the state and federal prisons in March of last year because of COVID-19. Instructors from EAC have only been allowed to re-enter the state prison since April 12, and the federal prison since May 24.
Kris McBride, the college’s spokesperson, said that records for the college’s prison education program go back to 1987. McBride added that between the federal and the state prison programs, the college contracts about a half a million dollars.
During that long break, Petersen was able to start an intro to business class and a entrepreneurship class via mail, with the college sending packets of classwork to inmates, and inmates sending their coursework back to instructors for grading “to just keep stuff going,” Petersen said.
Petersen said he received lots and lots of mail from inmates, repeatedly asking when the in-person classes would start again, and how they could continue their education through the cessation of the in-person classes.
“I think that there’s a lot of misinformation about prisons,” Petersen said, “Our students are super eager to learn. They treat our instructors with respect and they realize the need for education.”
Petersen, who started teaching general educational development, or GED, high school equivalency classes and basic literacy classes at the Fort Grant unit of the Arizona State Prison in 1997, said incarcerated students are often very serious about their education, eager to learn, and often much more willing to prepare adequately for classes and participate and engage with their classwork and homework than other students.
“It’s really gratifying to see these men, some of whom have never taken a college class before, start getting A’s and B’s [in their classes.],” Petersen said, “You start seeing a lightbulb turn on, and they start realizing the mistakes of the past.”
Before COVID, Petersen said classes ranged from 25 to 28 students per class, now he estimates there are around 10 students per class, partially because of social distancing guidelines that instructors and students are required to follow.
Students and instructors will also be required to wear masks during in-person instruction. Instructors are also required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to be able to teach in either prison.
“It’s all just a rebuilding process now after the shutdown,” Petersen said.
The classes themselves are taught in three, to sometimes six-hours blocks, Monday through Friday. That schedule is designed so students only need to complete one or two six-month long semester of classes in order to complete the program and get a certification of proficiency, which allows a student to install and maintain HVAC systems and receive a license by the United States Environmental Protection agency to handle coolants, Petersen said.
“Some of these students never graduate high school, but they’re now seeing success in these programs and getting certificates that will benefit them for the rest of their lives,” Petersen said, allowing formerly incarcerated students to find decent and fulfilling employment once they’re released from prison.