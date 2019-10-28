THATCHER - It happened during the calm of the morning, but unleashed an event that changed Eastern Arizona College’s Guitteau Gymnasium forever.
What started as a hairline crack soon turned into a full-blown water line break, releasing a steady stream of water from the second-floor offices into the Wellness Center and down onto the gym floor.
When EAC’s Sharon Mitchell arrived to work at the Wellness Center last February, the northern portion of the gym floor was flooded. She called Dan Welker, EAC’s former director of maintenance, who immediately shut the water down. He called in his crews and assessed the damage. It was apparent the gym would have to undergo a major restoration.
“There was water everywhere,” said Welker. “The floor near the main entrance was covered, the offices upstairs were a mess and there was at least an inch of water throughout the Wellness Center.”
Since that day, EAC’s maintenance and athletic departments, along with an EAC drafting professor, restored the gymnasium and turned lemons into lemonade.
A great deal of progress has been made since that fateful day. “EAC employees pulled together to create a state-of-the-art facility,” said EAC President Todd Haynie. “Area high schools rearranged their schedules so our teams could use their facilities. Our community is a great place to live, and we want to thank everyone who helped make this possible.”
On Friday, Nov. 1, the community is invited to see the restored Guitteau Gymnasium at its reopening tailgate party. The party, whose theme will be “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” gets underway at 5:30 p.m. that Friday. Food and games will be on hand, as well as a raffle for chairback tickets and Booster Club membership; raffle tickets will be $1 each. There will also be EAC volleyball action, as the Lady Gila Monsters take on Arizona Western at 7 p.m.