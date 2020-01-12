THATCHER, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College’s Marching Band will appear live on ABC 15’s early morning show on Monday, Jan. 13, at 5:30 a.m. and again at 6:30 a.m. This appearance will take place at the Arizona State Capitol as the band prepares to play at the opening session of the Arizona State Legislature.
Founded before Arizona was made a state, the marching band carries on a long tradition of music at Eastern Arizona College. Those who tune in to ABC 15 will hear the band interact with ABC reporters and play patriotic and EAC-themed songs.