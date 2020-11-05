THATCHER, Ariz. — Eastern Arizona College’s English Department held its October Writing Contest and named Auni Jensen, Tariah Webber, and Charlee Catt as winners.
“This contest was the brainchild of former EAC English Club President, Andrew Peterson,” explained Pete Chidester, EAC Communicative Arts Division chair. “It was so well received by the students that we decided to make it an official English department activity and bring in the faculty to judge. This way, our English club members can participate, as well as any other EAC student.”
This year, entries were collected during the first half of the month from on-campus and dual-credit students in the area, as well as from long-distance learners.
Three categories of writing were included in the contest: fall-themed poetry, spooky poetry, and spooky short stories.
Auni Jensen, of Eagle River, Alaska, won the fall-themed poetry category with her piece, “When We Fall.” Jensen is majoring in history and loves the freedom writing gives her to explore. She has enjoyed being a part of the English department and is grateful for the opportunity.
Tariah Webber, of Gilbert, won the spooky poetry category with her piece, “Lucy’s Home.” Webber, an English major, loves writing because it allows her to use her vivid imagination. She appreciates that the English Department empowers students to express themselves and cultivate creative ideas.
Charlee Catt, of Safford, won the spooky short story category with her piece, “They’re mine.” Catt is the mother of three adorable little girls and the wife of EAC’s new sociology professor, Travis Catt.
Each contest winner received an Amazon gift card.
To view the winning entries, visit the English Department’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/EACenglish/ .