EAC nursing program tops state rankings

Eastern Arizona College's nursing program has once again been recognized as the No. 1 nursing program in Arizona by RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization dedicated to promoting excellence in nursing, the college announced in a release.
The organization analyzed 34 schools in Arizona and ranked the top 10 using current and historical pass rates from the Registered Nurse National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).
“We are so proud to be ranked the No. 1 nursing school in Arizona,” said Sara Lemley, EAC director of nursing and nursing assistant programs. “EAC’s nursing program has remarkable faculty and an extraordinary student body. We are dedicated to helping our graduates become safe, caring and accountable professional nurses.”
The ranking process for this recognition utilized NCLEX rates. EAC’s graduating nursing class of 2021 received a 96.67 percent NCLEX pass rate. For perspective, the average NCLEX pass rate for Arizona 87.37 percent, and the average national pass rate was 82.48 percent.
“We are proud to be at the top of the list of so many esteemed nursing programs,” said Todd Haynie, EAC president. “This recognition speaks volumes about how much our faculty and staff care about preparing outstanding practitioners and leaders.”
EAC’s nursing program is located at the Gila Pueblo, Payson and Thatcher campuses. Prospective students should contact admissions@eac.edu or (928) 428-8396. Nursing applications are due Nov. 30 for the spring semester and April 1 for fall semester. There is currently no waiting list.