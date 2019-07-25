THATCHER — Registering for classes at Eastern Arizona College during the summer can be a great way to introduce — or reintroduce oneself — to attending college.
Admissions counselors, academic advisers, financial aid specialists and test administrators are on standby waiting for the crowds of students who will fill the Student Services Building in just a few short weeks. So, for local community members now is a great time to get enrolled with expert assistance and zero hassle.
New students should start by visiting EAC’s website at eac.edu and begin the “10 Easy Enrollment Steps.” This easy checklist will help make sure prospective students have all ducks in a row before classes begin. Admissions counselors are available to answer any questions and assist with the checklist, if needed. Contact the Admissions Office at 928-428-8272 to schedule an appointment or ask questions.
Students who have already been admitted to EAC can easily add classes to their fall class schedule via their Gila Hank account or by calling the Records and Registration Office at 928-428-8270.
Academic advisers are available by appointment or walk-in during regular business hours to help select the correct classes toward a specific degree. For an appointment Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., call 928-428-8253.
With class times that work around a person’s schedule, EAC is a perfect choice for anyone wanting to make a career change, learn a new skill or earn a degree that is easily transferable to other universities.
There are hundreds of personal interest/enrichment courses offered each semester for hobbyists as well as health and physical education classes for those who want to keep fit.
In-state tuition at EAC is $90 per credit hour up to 15, with a flat rate of $1,350 for 16 credit hours and over. Senior Citizen Scholarships that cover the cost of in-state tuition are available for students 55 years of age and older. Out-of-state students should note that the out-of-state portion is $300/credit hour.
Fall classes begin Aug. 19, 2019. To register, call EAC’s Records and Registration Office at 928-428-8270 or visit online at www.eac.edu.
A complete, searchable class schedule is available at eac.edu/schedule.