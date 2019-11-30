THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College’s Repertory Acting Company presents “Theories of Relativity,” an original script produced by EAC students.
The play will run from Dec. 4-7, at 7:30 p.m. each day, with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Dec. 7, in SAC-3, EAC’s black box theatre located on South Campus.
“This semester, Repertory students are focusing on contemporary modern storytelling as they explore our relationships with the world and each other,” said Dale Young, an associate professor in EAC’s Theater Department. “If you are a fan of storytelling podcasts such as the Moth or Snap Judgment, this production is for you.”
EAC’s Repertory Acting Company is a semester-long course where students work collaboratively to produce an original script from start to finish. Students write the script, design the sets, collect costumes and props, hang the lights, call the cues and so much more.
“If you love telling or even listening to stories, this show is for you,” Young said. “Company members are working from personal and fictional experiences to create an evening of funny, heartwarming, touching original theatre. Come be a part of a Thatcher’s and Eastern Arizona College’s world premiere.”
Admission to “Theories of Relativity” is $3 per person, or free to full-time students with ID. This play may not be suitable for children 12 and under. For tickets contact the EAC ticket office at 928-428-8228.