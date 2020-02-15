THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College’s Chamber Orchestra will present “An Evening at the Cinema” on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7:30 p.m., in the EAC Activities Center-Lee Little Theater. Admission to the concert is free.
“I invite you to bring the family to experience ‘An Evening at the Cinema,’ ” Franklin Alvarez, EAC orchestra director and conductor for the concert. “Enjoy old favorites to new movie classics, including ‘Titanic,’ ‘Batman,’ ‘The Mask of Zorro,’ ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ and much more.”
This 45-minute performance is tailored to families with children aged 5 and up. The program is designed to bring kids and parents together in an atmosphere that entertains and inspires.
“I hope this concert will spark your child's love for live music at an early age,” Alvarez said. “And that it will make memories with your families that will last a lifetime.”
Admission to the concert is free. For more information, contact Alvarez at 928-428-8266.