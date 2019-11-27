THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College’s Community Jazz Ensemble will take the stage for its annual Fall Jazz Concert on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., in the EAC Activities Center–Lee Little Theater. Admission to the concert is free.
Members of the ensemble have enrolled in a class taught by Dr. Tom Sullivan and include: Mark Rethy, Hyla Cline, Joel Shelton, David Griffith, Phil McBride, Christian Varnum, Kay Ferrin, Alexandria Rodriguez, Bill Nidifer, Kurt Adams, Karen Preston, Gary Sorenson, Amy Wilson, Mike Wilson, John Luna and Paul Roberts.
“This is our annual concert so we will have a mix of music to present,” Sullivan said, “but we are performing so close to Christmas that we plan to jingle a few bells that night, too.”
Admission to the Fall Community Jazz Ensemble concert is free. For more information about this fun, family-friendly event, contact Sullivan at tom.sullivan@eac.edu.